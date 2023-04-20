Athletics meet begins at PAU

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 19

A large number of sportspersons (boys and girls) drawn from the constituent colleges of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), besides those from the institutes of agriculture at Gurdaspur, Bathinda and College of Agriculture at Ballowal Saunkhri, participated in various track and field events on the opening day of the 56th annual athletics meet of PAU here on Wednesday.

Though the competitions began today, the meet would be formally inaugurated tomorrow by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal will preside over the opening function.

Dr Nirmal Jaura, Director, Students’ Welfare, said Amarpal Singh, Director, Higher Education, Punjab, will distribute prizes among winners tomorrow, while PAU VC will be the guest of honour on the occasion.