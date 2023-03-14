Athletics meet begins at SCD College

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 13

The two-day 103rd annual athletics meet of Satish Chander Dhawan Government College began here on Monday. Students from morning and evening classes took part in various track and field events on the opening day of the meet.

The NCC cadets of the Air wing, Army wing and those from NSS units took out a march past. Students who brought laurels to the college at different tournaments — including Harshdeep Singh and Kishan Lal Sonkar (athletics), Samar Sharma and Dheeraj Bhatia (volleyball), Rohit Kumar, Mannant Preet Singh, Nabaz Singh and Karandeep Singh (basketball) — carried the game torch.

Volleyball player Lovepreet Singh took an oath on behalf of participants to play in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang — an alumnus of the college and former basketball player — declared the meet open. He shared his memories of college days and motivated students to participate enthusiastically in the games.

Prof Tanvir Likhari, the principal of the college, welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.

Teja Dhaliwal, vice-president, Basketball Federation of India and Rajinder Singh, basketball coach, were honoured on the occasion.