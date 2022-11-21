Athletics Meet: BVM, Kitchlu Nagar, athletes shine

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 20

Students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar branch, proved their mettle by bagging the overall championship trophy in the two-day BVM inter-branch athletics meet held at BVM, Kitchlu Nagar ground, here on Saturday.

Students representing four branches of BVM —Kitchlu Nagar, Udham Singh Nagar, Dugri and Chandigarh Road — vied for top honours in the meet.

BVM, Udham Singh Nagar branch, and BVM, Durgi branch, secured the overall second and third positions, respectively.

In the individual category, Ranvijay, Pallavi and Bhavika, all from Kitchlu Nagar branch were declared best athletes in classes III and IV group; Tanish and Yashvi of Kitchlu Nagar branch were adjudged best athletes in classes V and VI group, whereas Paras of Kitchlu Nagar branch and Riya of Dugri branch were named best athletes in the classes VII and VIII group.

Vikas Thakur, silver medallist (weightlifting) in Commonwealth Games, was the chief guest of the event.

KC Maini and PC Goyal, president and secretary, respectively, BVM Governing Council besides other members of the body MM Vyas and RK Behal honoured Thakur on this occasion.