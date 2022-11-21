Athletics Meet: BVM, Kitchlu Nagar, athletes shine

Ludhiana, November 20
Students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar branch, proved their mettle by bagging the overall championship trophy in the two-day BVM inter-branch athletics meet held at BVM, Kitchlu Nagar ground, here on Saturday.
Students representing four branches of BVM —Kitchlu Nagar, Udham Singh Nagar, Dugri and Chandigarh Road — vied for top honours in the meet.
BVM, Udham Singh Nagar branch, and BVM, Durgi branch, secured the overall second and third positions, respectively.
In the individual category, Ranvijay, Pallavi and Bhavika, all from Kitchlu Nagar branch were declared best athletes in classes III and IV group; Tanish and Yashvi of Kitchlu Nagar branch were adjudged best athletes in classes V and VI group, whereas Paras of Kitchlu Nagar branch and Riya of Dugri branch were named best athletes in the classes VII and VIII group.
Vikas Thakur, silver medallist (weightlifting) in Commonwealth Games, was the chief guest of the event.
KC Maini and PC Goyal, president and secretary, respectively, BVM Governing Council besides other members of the body MM Vyas and RK Behal honoured Thakur on this occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal
Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move
World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...
Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat
Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass co...