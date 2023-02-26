Athletics meet concludes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 25

Avjot Singh, a student of BA II, and Neha, a student of MA I, were declared best athletes from GTB National College in the 52nd Annual Athletics Meet of GTB Group of Colleges, Dakha, which concluded on Saturday. From Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Management Technology (GTBIMT), Bavaljit Kaur and Taranjit Singh were declared the best athletes.