 Athletics meet ends at SCD Govt College : The Tribune India

Students take part in a race during the annual athletics meet at SCD Government College in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 14

Vijay Kumar, a student of BA 2nd year, and Neha Kumari of MA Hindi 2nd year were declared best athletes in the boys and girls sections, respectively, from morning classes during the 103rd annual athletics meet of Satish Chander Dhawan Government College which concluded here on Tuesday.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi was the chief guest at the prize distribution function. College principal Tanvir Likhari welcomed the chief guest.

Gogi lauded the efforts of the physical education department of the college for nurturing many players who had made their mark in the national and international arena.

Prof Kulwant Singh, head of the physical education department, presented the annual sports report which highlighted the achievements of college students.

Results

Boys (evening classes):

Long jump: 1st Aryan Bhandari, 2nd Mohit, 3rd Bharat; 100-m race: 1st Aryan Bhandari, 2nd Mohit, 3rd Piyush Ohja; 200-m race: 1st Aryan Bhandari, 2nd Piyush Ohja, 3rd Mohit.

Shot put: 1st Mohit, 2nd Aryan Bhandari, 3rd Deepak Sathi; Discus throw: 1st Aryan Bhandari, 2nd Deepak Sathi, 3rd Mohit; 2,000-m race: 1st Kishan Lal Sonkar, 2nd Rohit, 3rd Vishal Kumar.

Boys (morning classes):

100-m race: 1st Vijay Kumar, 2nd Raman, 3rd Sukhvir Singh; Triple jump: 1st Vijay Kumar, 2nd Rohit Verma, 3rd Harshdeep Singh; Shot put: 1st Danisveer, 2nd Vijay Kumar, 3rd Sonu; Long jump: 1st Rohit Verma, 2nd Vijay, 3rd Raman.

Girls (morning classes):

100-m race: 1st Nupur, 2nd Neha Kumari, 3rd Anjali Verma; High jump: 1st Neha Kumari, 2nd Ekta Tiwari, 3rd Aarti; Discus throw: 1st Neha Kumari, 2nd Priyanka, 3rd Manikiran.

200-m race: 1st Nupur, 2nd Shruti, 3rd Ekta Tiwari; Long jump: 1st Priyanka, 2nd Neha Kumari, 3rd Ekta Tiwari; Shot put: 1st Neha Kumari, 2nd Manikiran, 3rd Priyanka Kukreti.

