Home / Ludhiana / Athletics meet in Ludhiana to mark International Women's Day

Athletics meet in Ludhiana to mark International Women’s Day

To be organised by My Bharat Ludhiana, the District Sports Department, the SAI and Khelo India- ASMITA League


Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:31 AM Mar 07, 2026 IST

District Sports Officer Kuldeep Chugh addresses the media in Ludhiana on Friday. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
A special athletics event will be oraginsed at the Guru Nanak Stadium here to mark the International Women’s Day on March 8, said officials.

They said the event will be jointly organised by My Bharat Ludhiana, the District Sports Department, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Khelo India- ASMITA League.

The meet will kick off at 8am.

Addressing a press conference here, Kuldeep Chugh, District Sports Officer, said the event is aimed at promoting sports among women and encouraging them to adopt active and healthy lifestyles.

Competitions, including races of 100 metres, 200m and 400m, along with other sports activities will be organised during the meet.

Participants can compete in three age categories: Under 13, 13 to 18 and above 18 years. Chugh said aspiring participants have to register through the My Bharat portal by scanning the QR code provided in the event poster.

Certificates and refreshments will be given to all the participants and winners will get medals, he said.

The programme is part of nationwide celebrations being held in more than 250 districts under the Khelo India-ASMITA initiative.

Chugh added that educational institutions, sports organisations and women have been urged to participate in large numbers and make the event a celebration of strength, sporting spirit and empowerment.

SAI lecture at Ramgarhia Girls College

The SAI Training Centre here on Friday organised a lecture titled “Nutrition and Physical Fitness”, as a part of three-day celebrations of International Women’s Day at Ramgarhia Girls College.

More than 100 college students and faculty members attended the session.

Ajit Kaur, principal, was the chief guest and JP Singh, professor, Punjab Agricultural University, was the special guest on the occasion.

JP Singh delivered a lecture on the importance of proper nutrition for students and highlighted the harmful effects of lack of proper nutrition on the human body.

A yoga and physical fitness session was conducted by Sagar Upadhyay, judo coach, SAI, and Harmanjot Kaur, professor, Department of Physical Education.

