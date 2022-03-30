Athletics meet kicks off at Kundan Vidya Mandir

Ludhiana, March 29
Students competed in different sports events on the opening day of the 77th edition of the annual athletics meet of Kundan Vidya Mandir here today.
Former hockey Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal was the chief guest at the inaugural function. He released balloons of different colours to mark the opening of the meet.
The chief guest was accorded a warm reception by school principal AP Sharma and faculty members.
While welcoming the chief guest, Sharma encouraged students to display a fair play, integrity and sense of acceptance in every walk of life.
Captains of six houses, besides state and national level players, the NCC contingent and cadets of Iron Eagle marched past the chief guest followed by oath taking ceremony by participants to play with true sports spirit. Preliminary round competition in track and field events in addition to fun games was held today.
In his address, Grewal emphasised participation in sports, which he said helped build self-esteem, social skill and confidence that could motivate students to excel. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...