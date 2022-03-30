Athletics meet kicks off at Kundan Vidya Mandir

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 29

Students competed in different sports events on the opening day of the 77th edition of the annual athletics meet of Kundan Vidya Mandir here today.

Former hockey Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal was the chief guest at the inaugural function. He released balloons of different colours to mark the opening of the meet.

The chief guest was accorded a warm reception by school principal AP Sharma and faculty members.

While welcoming the chief guest, Sharma encouraged students to display a fair play, integrity and sense of acceptance in every walk of life.

Captains of six houses, besides state and national level players, the NCC contingent and cadets of Iron Eagle marched past the chief guest followed by oath taking ceremony by participants to play with true sports spirit. Preliminary round competition in track and field events in addition to fun games was held today.

In his address, Grewal emphasised participation in sports, which he said helped build self-esteem, social skill and confidence that could motivate students to excel. —