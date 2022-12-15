Athletics meet of SDP schools concludes

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 14

The annual athletics meet of SDP Schools was held at the ground of SDP College for Women at Circular Road, here today.

Sandeep Singh, student of SDP Senior Secondary School, Hazoori Road branch, and Ankur, student of SDP Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal branch, were declared best athletes in the boys U-19 and 17 categories, respectively. In the girls’ section, Kusum from Basti Jodhewal branch and Vandana of OP Gupta Model Senior Secondary School, Qilla Mohalla, were adjudged best athletes in the U-17 and U-19 sections, respectively.