ATM card swap: 3 arrested for stealing money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

The police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing money from bank accounts by swapping debit cards. The accused have been identified as Shubham and Prince of Hargobind Nagar and Dharamvir of Jandiali village.

The police said the accused used to offer help to customers to withdraw cash from ATM machines and then they would swap their cards with fake ones.

Recently, they had allegedly stolen Rs 25,000 by swapping the debit card of Shamsher Khan, a resident of the Lohara area.

A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Division number 6 police station.