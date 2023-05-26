ATM fraudster held, 34 cards seized

Ludhiana, May 25
The Focal Point police today claimed to have nabbed a notorious criminal involved in snatchings and fraudulent withdrawals of money by exchanging ATM cards with gullible persons.
The accused has been identified as Rajinder Kumar of Daba. The police recovered Rs 16,000 in cash and 34 ATM cards of various banks from his possession.
Additional DCP Tushar Gupta and Focal Point SHO Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar issued a joint statement in this regard.
Police officials said the accused had snatched Rs 16,000 from Raja Babu at an ATM kiosk in Mundian. During probe, the police identified the accused and arrested him.
Revealing the modus operandi, police officials said the accused used to exchange ATM cards with gullible persons on the pretext of helping them in withdrawing money. Later, he used to withdraw money from these cards. The ATM cards recovered from him were fraudulently exchanged by him at ATM kiosks.
Further probe has been launched to identify his accomplices, if any.
