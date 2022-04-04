ATM opened at courts complex

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 3

Justice Augustine George Masih, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum-Administrative Judge of Sessions Division, Ludhiana, inaugurated an ATM of the State Bank of India, installed in the building of the District Courts Complex, here.

He also launched the QR facility for litigants and lawyers to deposit costs imposed by different courts in pending cases. It would save the time of the litigants as earlier they had go out of the courts complex to deposit costs in the banks.

Earlier Justice Masih was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the courts complex by District and Sessions Judge Munish Singal, DLSA Secretary PS Kaleka, CJM Sumit Makkar, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh, District Bar Association (DBA) president Gurkirpal Singh Gill and District Attorney Puneet Jaggi.

After the inauguration, the High Court judge said the ATM would be of great convenience to advocates and the general public visiting the courts daily. Over 15,000 persons visit the complex to attend their hearing in the 57 local courts.

Members of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana Harish Rai Dhanda, Chetan Verma, District Bar Association secretary Mandeep Sidhu, vice-president Gurmeet Singh Anand, former District Bar Association presidents Parupkar Singh Ghumman, KR Sikri, former finance secretary Gautam Rishi termed

the move as a great initiative for the welfare of the public, lawyers, litigants and employees.