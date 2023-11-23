Attack on Indian consulate in US: NIA raids premises of ex-LIP leader Sarabjit Singh Kang

Our Correspondent

Khanna, November 22

One of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams conducting a probe into the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in March this year searched premises of Sarabjit Singh Kang, alias CR, former leader of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and at present a close associate of Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura.

The federal agency has conducted searches at over 15 places in the state and Haryana simultaneously in connection with the attack on the Indian Consulate by Khalistani supporters, 45 faces of whom had been identified through crowd sourcing of videos of the incident.

Though sleuths did not disclose details of their investigations, Kang claimed that they had come to verify his links with some Baghel Singh in the USA.

Khanna DSP Rajesh Sharma acknowledged that a team of sleuths had conducted a surprise check on premises of Sarabjit Singh early in the morning and returned about 10 am. “As the NIA is an independent federal investigative agency, we did not ask for details of their investigation,” he said.

Kang was earlier a senior leader of Lok Insaaf Party, headed by former MLA Simarjit Bains, and had remained in news for his stand against the alleged illegal activities of a renowned scrap leader of the region and a social activist in uniform, Goldy PP. A video showing CR live with Baghel Singh of the USA had drawn the attention of the central agency, which conducted a surprise checking on residential and professional premises at Bahomajra village near Khanna and surrounding areas.

Later talking to a section of media, Kang claimed that the sleuths had searched his premises for about two hours and asked him about his links with Baghel.

“I told them that someone claiming to be Baghel had called me after we laid a dharna against Goldy PP some time ago. I provided them complete information about my social and business activities, besides details of my relatives settled in the USA,” he said.

