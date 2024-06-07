Attacked with bricks, 48-year-old man succumbs to injuries

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, June 6

Attacked by unidentified miscreants at the Dhandhari railway station on June 3, a resident of Giaspura died while undergoing treatment at PGI Hospital. A case has been registered against the unidentified miscreants.

The deceased has been identified as Niwas Yadav (48). He was standing at the railway station of Dhandhari when he had an altercation with some youths. He was attacked with bricks thus leaving him severely injured.

He was admitted to PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injury the very next day. A case under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the unknown accused. The police were yet to make any arrest.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh