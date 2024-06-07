Attacked with bricks, 48-year-old man succumbs to injuries

Sahnewal, June 6
Attacked by unidentified miscreants at the Dhandhari railway station on June 3, a resident of Giaspura died while undergoing treatment at PGI Hospital. A case has been registered against the unidentified miscreants.
The deceased has been identified as Niwas Yadav (48). He was standing at the railway station of Dhandhari when he had an altercation with some youths. He was attacked with bricks thus leaving him severely injured.
He was admitted to PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injury the very next day. A case under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the unknown accused. The police were yet to make any arrest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9
After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...
JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi
With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP
4 Indian medical students drown in Russia
The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...
RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...
Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP
Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today