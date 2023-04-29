Attempt to encroach on LIT plot worth Rs 2.5 crore

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 28

Timely action by officials of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), albeit at the personal intervention of Trust chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder, foiled a brazen bid of the land mafia to encroach upon a prime plot (69-F), measuring 250 square yards, with an estimated market value of Rs 2.5 crore. The LIT property is located in a posh colony of Kitchlu Nagar here.

The construction of a boundary wall was being reportedly undertaken at the said plot for the last few days. The allotment of the plot, made way back in 1995, had been cancelled for procedural irregularities and the vacant plot was ‘unallotted’ according to officials.

However, in a mysterious manner, the relevant file of allotment and current status of the plot had gone missing from the sales branch of the LIT when information was sought about it from Trust officials.

Although LIT chairman Bhinder stated on record that orders have been issued to demolish the boundary wall and to secure the property back, the entire episode has once again brought to focus that LIT properties are being eyed by the land mafia.

The episode also shows that bids on encroachment or unlawful possession of vacant plots and properties are being made by active ‘connivance’ of employees and officials of the LIT.

Bhinder said action against the culprits had been taken swiftly because he had learnt that they were reportedly claiming proximity to him, which according to the LIT chief was far from being true.

“We stand committed to curb the unlawful activities of all unscrupulous elements and any attempt to tarnish the image of the institution (LIT) will be dealt with sternly as per the law of the land,” he added.

Lucky Chopra, the district vice-president of the BJP, said a self-styled activist of the ruling AAP was the mastermind behind encroachment bid on the prime property and he was doing so in connivance with certain employees and officials of the Trust.

The matter warranted a through probe, he added. Chopra asked the LIT chairman to lodge a criminal complaint against the employees concerned of the sales branch of the LIT if the file of the plot had ‘really’ gone missing as claimed by them.