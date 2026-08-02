Attempt to murder case filed against two groups in Ludhiana mall firing

A day after an exchange of fire took place between two groups near MBD Mall on Ferozepur Road, the Sarabha Nagar police registered a case of attempt to murder against the members of both groups, including the nephew of sitting AAP Ludhiana MLA. Initially, the case was reported as involving only one side, but later during police probe, it was found to be a case of cross-firing. Apart from attempt-to-murder charge, the police also added charges of organised crime and Arms Act against the accused from both sides.

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The police have arrested one accused, while two injured suspects, who are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, will be arrested as soon as they are discharged.

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Investigating officer ASI Davinder Singh said that he, along with the police party, was on patrolling in the area on July 31 when an informant tipped them off that the two groups had exchanged fire near the traffic lights at Rajguru Nagar, close to MBD Mall in Ludhiana.

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The accused were in two vehicles, one of which was a Scorpio carrying Aryan Ghuman, Aryan Dhaliwal, Nikhil Ballu and two other unknown persons, and the second was Fortuner, in which Gurshewak Singh, Chan Grewal and two unknown persons were travelling. They allegedly opened fire at each other in public over an old enmity before both groups fled the spot.

Sources said Chann Grewal was the nephew of a sitting AAP MLA from Ludhiana. In the incident, Aryan received a bullet injury near the abdomen, while a bullet grazed Aryan’s shoulder.

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The police have registered a case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder), 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 111 (organised crime) of the BNS and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Sources said that one side had not reportedly filed a complaint, but the police in its probe found that members of both groups were accused on the basis of preliminary investigation and evidence collected from the spot.

Sarabha Nagar SHO Varinderpal Singh Uppal said that police investigation had found that both sides were involved in the firing. He said Nikhil had been arrested while Aryan Ghuman and Aryan Dhaliwal, who were injured in the firing, are undergoing treatment at a hospital and will be arrested after they are discharged.