Attendance in PSPCL, LIT offices near normal

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 2

On the first day of the revised working hours of government offices (7.30 am to 2 pm) came into effect, attendance of employees and officials in the zonal office of the Chief Engineer/Central Zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) here was near normal.

PSPCL Chief Engineer SR Vashishat said a majority of the employees as well as senior officials were present in their respective offices between 7.30 and 8 am. However, presence of public in the offices was negligible, perhaps due to most people not being aware of the revised working hours.

“The situation is likely to improve in the next couple of days when people will come to know that the offices will close at 2 pm. Attendance of employees and officials in the divisional and sub-divisional offices across the city and the entire area of Central Zone was also quite impressive considering the fact that today was the first working day with the new schedule,” he said.

Vashishat mentioned that some woman employees - both in the zonal and other PSPCL offices, who were entitled to free travel in roadways buses - reached offices in private buses after purchasing tickets.

“The government ought to take up the matter with the Transport Department to revise the time table of Roadways buses as well to enable women government employees to avail of free travel facility,” the Chief Engineer suggested.

He said cash counters and Suvidha Kendras of PSPCL at various locations in the city had also resumed work as per the revised schedule, but footfall of the public was very low.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) office also witnessed full attendance on the first working day and even the chairman, a political appointee, also made it to the office as per the revised working hours, claimed LIT Executive Officer Jatinder Singh. He said except for those on sanctioned or applied leave, all other employees and officials were present in the office at the stipulated time. Today, being the first working day with revised time frame, the number of visitors to the office was low till 9.30 am. People started pouring in for their work by around 10 am, he said.

