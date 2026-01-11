Attendees at Lohri event in Malerkotla pledge to with govt for reviving state’s heritage

Office-bearers and members of various social, educational and religious organisations on Saturday vowed to work in tandem with the state government for the eradication of social evils and revival of Punjab’s cultural heritage.

Advertisement

An oath was taken in regard after a call made by Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, the wife of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during the concluding session of a function to celebrate Lohri, at Punjab Urdu Academy in Malerkotla.

Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Malerkotla Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman presided over the function held under the aegis of a social organisation, Khidmat.

Advertisement

“Though the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is working persistently for eradication of social evils such as drugs, violence and illiteracy, desired results can only be achieved with cooperation from the people,” said Dr Kaur, lauding that Malerkotla is known for its exemplary communal harmony among Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims and Christians.

She said the state government was committed to providing quality education and healthcare to all the people, irrespective of their caste and creed.

Advertisement

Appreciating the organisers for offering respect to women by dedicating the Lohri celebrations to girl children, she stressed on the need of inculcating a sense of self-esteem and confidence among women for empowering them.

A grand cultural programme was organised on the occasion. It included plays and choreographies highlighting causes and consequences of social evils such as gender bias, femicide, illiteracy and drug abuse. The event concluded with a traditional bonfire.