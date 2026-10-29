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Home / Ludhiana / Audit questions Rs 130-cr interest-free advance for WB water supply project in Ludhiana

Audit questions Rs 130-cr interest-free advance for WB water supply project in Ludhiana

Flags risk of public money remaining with contractor for longer than necessary

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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A Tajpur Road stretch being dug up for the 24x7 World Bank canal-based water supply project. Ashwani Dhiman
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The Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, came under the audit scanner for allowing a contractor to retain an interest-free mobilisation advance of Rs 130.54 crore without fixing a time-bound recovery schedule, potentially putting public funds at risk.

An audit observation issued by the Accountant General (Audit-I), Punjab, has questioned the corporation’s provision for recovering the advance paid to KPIL-OHITAN JV for the 24x7 World Bank canal-based water supply project. The audit noted that the recovery was linked to the progress of work rather than a fixed time frame, contrary to the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) April 2007 guidance.

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The observation, dated September 28, 2026, relates to the agreement signed in August 2024 for the design, construction and operation of a 580 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant, along with the transmission network and overhead service reservoirs in Ludhiana. The contract is worth Rs 1,305.31 crore.

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As per Clause 14.2 of the agreement, the MC was required to provide an advance equivalent to 10 per cent of the accepted contract amount, after deducting the provisional sum. The resulting interest-free advance worked out to Rs 130.54 crore. The contractor was required to furnish a bank guarantee in accordance with the agreement.

However, the audit pointed out that the recovery mechanism did not conform to the CVC’s April 2007 guidance. The CVC had stated that though interest-free mobilisation advance was generally discouraged, it could be allowed in specific cases where necessary. In such cases, the tender conditions should clearly specify the provision and recovery should be time-bound rather than linked to the progress of work.

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The audit noted that the MC’s arrangement allowed a substantial amount of public money to remain with the contractor without a fixed recovery deadline. It also exposed the civic body to the risk of delayed recovery, if the project progressed slowly or the work was not executed.

Records examined by the audit showed that Rs 65.27 crore was paid to the contractor as the first installment in November 2024 while the second installment of Rs 65.27 crore was paid in March 2025. Of the total advance, Rs 9.65 crore had been recovered through the 11th and 12th running account bills, according to the audit observation.

The audit further pointed out that the recovery was linked to the value of work executed, with deductions beginning after certified interim payments crossed 30 per cent of the accepted contract amount. The advance was required to be fully repaid before the certified payments reached 90 per cent of the contract value.

The audit said the deviation from the CVC guidance resulted in Rs 130.54 crore of public funds being placed with the contractor interest-free, foregoing potential interest earnings till the recovery. It also flagged the risk of public money remaining blocked for longer than necessary.

Superintending Engineer Parul Goyal said: “The agreement is approved by the World Bank as the project is funded by it and whatever works, payments and process are being initiated, are as per the agreement.”

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