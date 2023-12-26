Audit report reveals ‘violation’ of outdoor media policy provisions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 25

A report by the Indian Audit & Accounts Department and overseen by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has disclosed the ‘violation’ of a provision of the Outdoor Media Policy by not reserving 5 per cent advertisement sites for government programmes or policies. The report also disclosed that crores were spent on government advertisements in the city.

The report As per the audit report for the 2021-22 financial year, a total amount of around Rs 10.19 crore was spent by the government on advertisements through MC Ludhiana, out of which Rs 9.45 crore had been received from the government.

In the audit report for the fiscal year 2021-22, it is mentioned that Clause 12.1 (d) of the Outdoor Media Policy 2018 states that 5 per cent of the total advertising devices in an Urban Local Body (ULB) must be reserved for social messages, for disseminating information related to government programmes, policies and welfare schemes etc. No fee will be charged for such sites or devices.

The report highlights that during a test check of MC records, it was noticed that the MC had outsourced outdoor media to a private company on a monthly charge basis. It was further noticed that neither the provision of reservation of 5 per cent sites was included in the agreement nor the benefit was given to government advertisements being displayed. As per the audit report for the 2021-22 financial year, a total amount of around Rs 10.19 crore was spent by the government on advertisements through MC Ludhiana, out of which Rs 9.45 crore had been received from the government. The audit observed that no waiver of fees was given to the government as the provision was not included in the agreement as per the policy.

The report further states that on being pointed out, the municipal corporation stated that no provision was made in Detailed Notice Inviting Tenders (DNIT) of reservation of 5 per cent sites for government advertisements.

The report further states that the reply of the MC is not tenable as it violates the policy issued by the government.

When contacted, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said he will look into the matter.