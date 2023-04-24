Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 23

The lackadaisical attitude of the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities towards their scarce financial resources has come to the fore. An objection placed on record by auditors during an examination of accounts for the year 2019-20 says that a staggering amount of Rs 239,25,43,287 being “temporary advance”, given to various officials over the past several years, remained unadjusted till now.

Information obtained from the office of the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Local Government Department, Punjab, (dated April 17, 2023) under the Right to Information Act by a city-based social activist, Rohit Sabharwal, mentions that the audit team had pointed out the grave financial irregularity in para 7 of its audit report for 2019-20.

In this regard, the CVO’s office had also attached a copy of letter (dated September 19, 2022) written by the then Director, Local Government (DLG), Punjab Puneet Goyal, to MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, wherein he had sought personal intervention of the civic body chief towards the huge amount of unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ (of over Rs 239.25 cr) given to various officials or departments.

In his aforesaid letter, the DLG, while seeking that effective action be taken for early adjustment of ‘temporary advance’ for the purpose of reconciliation of accounts, had also directed the MC to take appropriate action, as per rules, against employees and officials who had failed to get ‘temporary advance’ adjusted, as per financial discipline of government departments.