Auditors suggest probe against PSPCL officials

Firm failed to recover Rs 160-cr outstanding power bills

Auditors suggest probe against PSPCL officials

Photo for representational purpose only.



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, September 20

Audit teams of the Principal Accountant General (Audit) from the Department of Audit and Accounts, Punjab and UT Chandigarh, have taken a serious note of the failure of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials from City West Circle of Central Zone here in recovering an outstanding amount of Rs 160.55 crore from defaulters.

Dues increased progressively

  • The auditors mentioned that the outstanding amount had increased progressively.
  • They stated that one-year-old defaulting amount was Rs 4,848.66 lakh while dues that were more than one year and up to three-year-old were about Rs 6,383.65.
  • They said that the outstanding amount kept on increasing as the officers concerned failed to execute their duties honestly and kept sitting over the matter, for the reasons best known to them.

In their report for the financial year 2021-22, the auditors have made a recommendation to the state government to order a Vigilance probe against senior officials of the PSPCL to bring out the truth and determine whether it was a lapse on the part of officials that caused a huge loss to the power utility.

“The responsibility of the officials concerned should be fixed and explanation should be sought for their failure to recover Rs 160.55 crore. Besides, directions should be issued for the recovery of arrears from these defaulters,” said the auditors.

Rohit Sabharwal, Secretary of the Council of RTI Activists, has lodged a complaint against errant officials.

Citing the main findings of the audit report, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, Sabharwal has further demanded departmental proceedings against the guilty officials, who had given a long rope to the defaulters, causing huge financial loss to the firm.

Sabharwal has filed complaint with the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, with copies to the Punjab Chief Secretary and the ADGP-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab Police.

Quoting relevant portion of the audit report submitted by the office of the Punjab AG to the government, Sabharwal stated, “Scrutiny of the records relating to defaulting amount in the office of the Deputy Chief Engineer, DS, City West Circle, PSPCL, Ludhiana, revealed that the defaulting amount of Rs 160.55 crore was outstanding at the end of March 2022.”

The report further mentions, “As per the details, there are 82,563 cases against which Rs 160.55 crore stands to be recovered...The defaulting amount at the end of March 2021 provided by the circle was Rs 15,231.93 lakh against 77,735 cases. During 2021-22, the defaulting amount increased by Rs 823.31 lakh while number of cases rose by 4,838.”

The auditors observed that Rs 63.83 crore, which is 40 per cent of the total defaulting amount, has been outstanding for more than three years. The auditors said that this indicated that the management failed to take necessary and timely action as per the Electricity Supply Instructions Manual (ESIM) to curtail and recover the defaulting amount.

In the concluding remarks, the auditors asked the PSPCL officials to apprise the AG office with the circumstances, under which action could not be taken to recover the defaulting amount in accordance with the instructions issued by the PSPCL and emergent steps that may be taken to recover the defaulting amount.

#PSPCL

