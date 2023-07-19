Tribune News Service

BBA students of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana, have excelled in the sixth semester examinations of Panjab University. Principal Prof Vishal Kumar said, “Two students of the college have made it to the top 10 positions in the BBA sixth semester exams. Divyam Sood secured the third position while Ishika Garcha secured the eighth rank.” He praised all the students and the staff for the achievement. TNS

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College

A student of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Khushi Gupta of BBA Semester I has acquired seventh position in the BBA Semester I exams of the Panjab University, results of which were announced recently. College Management Committee president Komal Jain as well as other committee members congratulated the student.

