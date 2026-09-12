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Home / Ludhiana / Author Manoj Dhiman adds two Hindi fiction books to literary portfolio

Author Manoj Dhiman adds two Hindi fiction books to literary portfolio

Has authored 10 books in Hindi

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:05 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana-based author Manoj Dhiman with his two recently published books in Hindi.
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City-based author Manoj Dhiman has added two more Hindi fiction books to his literary portfolio with the publication of “Raz Ki Baat”, a collection of short stories, and “Mahamanav”, a novel. With the publication of these two books, Dhiman has now authored 10 books in Hindi.

Prof (Dr) Sunil, Head of the Department of Hindi and Dean, Faculty of Languages, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has written the preface for both books.

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“Raz Ki Baat” comprises Hindi short stories that explore diverse subjects, including politics, corruption, human relationships and other contemporary social issues. “Mahamanav” is a technology-based novel centred on the concept of humanoids. The novel marks Dhiman’s second literary work exploring technology and its impact on human life. His earlier technology-based novel, “Dharti Par Laute Aabhasi Duniya Ke Avatar”, was published in 2025.

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Dhiman has dedicated both books to the memory of his late father, HR Dhiman, a journalist who played an important role in shaping his early interest in writing.

Speaking about his latest books, Dhiman said, “For me, writing is a continuous journey of observation, reflection and exploration. Through my stories, I try to look at contemporary society and human relationships, while my novels allow me to explore the changing relationship between humans and technology. I am particularly happy that “Raz Ki Baat” and “Mahamanav” have given me an opportunity to present two different dimensions of my creative journey.”

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Dhiman’s literary journey began with Late Night Party, a short story collection published in 2007. His other published works include “Barish Ki Boonden”, a poetry collection published in 2009; “Shunya Ki Or”, a novel published in 2012; “Yeh Makan Bikau Hai”, a short story collection published in 2021; “Khol Kar Dekho”, a short story collection published in 2022; “Jagte Raho”, a short story collection published in 2024; “Birju Nai Ki Dukan”, a novel published in 2024; and “Dharti Par Laute Aabhasi Duniya Ke Avatar”, a technology-based novel published in 2025.

Guru Nanak Dev University included Dhiman on its Board of Studies (PG) in Hindi for the period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026. In 2026, an analytical study of Dhiman’s short story collection “Jagte Raho” was undertaken at Guru Nanak Dev University in the form of a short research dissertation.

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