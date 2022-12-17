Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Ludhiana, December 16
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the Dhandra road here on Thursday evening.
The victim was reportedly abducted in an auto-rickshaw and after committing the crime, the suspect left the child in a park. Later, she informed her parents about the incident following which they lodged a police complaint.
The victim is a daughter of a migrant, native of UP, at present staying in the Dhandra road area. The Dugri police today registered a rape case and also reportedly detained a suspect. The CCTV footage of the auto-rickshaw driver carrying the child was also recovered by the police.
As per information, the girl was playing in the park from where the auto-rickshaw driver kidnapped her for committing the crime. The police today got the medical examination of the girl done from the Civil Hospital.
ACP Vaibhav Sehgal said soon the suspect would be arrested in the case.
