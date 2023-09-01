Auto driver found dead

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

An auto-rickshaw driver was found dead under mysterious circumstances here this morning. His body was found lying in his vehicle on the Ferozepur road near a gurdwara.

The deceased was identified as Jagdeep Singh, a resident of New Sham Nagar.

Some passers-by after noticing the body informed the police control room. After getting information, senior police officials reached the spot and started a probe. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for autopsy.

The SHO, Police Division 5, inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, said it would be too early to say if the man was murdered or he died a natural death.

#Ferozepur