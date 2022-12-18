Auto driver who raped six-year-old arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

The Ludhiana police claimed to have nabbed the auto-rickshaw driver who had raped a six-year-old girl in Dugri here on Thursday evening.

The suspect has been identified as Sukhdev Singh of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, JCP RS Brar, ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir, ACP Vaibhav Sehgal and inspector Madhu Bala addressed a press conference in this regard.

Sidhu said on December 15, the suspect had kidnapped the girl from a park in Dugri by luring her to give a Rs 10 currency note. After the girl sat in his auto-rickshaw, the suspect took her to an isolated place where he parked his vehicle and raped the victim inside it.

After over three hours, the suspect dropped the girl near the park and fled. The next day, on the complaint of the girl’s parents, a case was registered against the auto-rickshaw driver. Later during a probe, the suspect was identified. A CCTV camera also captured him with the girl in the auto-rickshaw.

CP to reward cops

The CP said since the team comprising SHO Inspector Madhu Bala, ASI Ashwani Kumar, HC Rupinder Singh and constables Shamsher Singh and Inderjit Singh solved the case in a short time, he would reward them with appreciation certificates along with Rs 1,000 for each team member.