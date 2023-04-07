Auto-rickshaw catches fire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

An auto-rickshaw caught fire on Amloh Road, Khanna, yesterday night. Six passengers, including the auto driver, had a fortunate escape. The reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained.

As per the information, the driver was on his way to drop five passengers on Amloh Road when suddenly smoke started emanating from the engine. Before the auto driver could understand anything, the smoke turned into fire. Later, shopkeepers called the fire brigade to douse the flames.

Passengers and the driver escaped unhurt.