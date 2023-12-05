Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 4

The automated driving test centre remained closed on Monday due to an ongoing strike led by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU). As a result, people are compelled to endure hardships as they are unable to complete their tasks.

The main gate of the automated driving test centre near SCD Government College, Ludhiana, remained shut on Monday too, causing inconvenience to visitors. They expressed dissatisfaction, labelling the situation as harassment to the public and urging the government to address the issue seriously. A visitor said: “The notice put on the closed gate indicates that official operations will remain suspended till December 6 due to the strike initiated by ministerial staff. The government must take steps to ensure that the visitors do not encounter any inconvenience.”

The ongoing strike by clerical staff affiliated with the PSMSU has been causing difficulties for the public across various government offices. In Ludhiana, union members had launched the strike on November 14 and later, it had been extended till December 6. Key demands of the union include the reinstatement of the old pension scheme and an increase in the dearness allowance for the employees.

The impact of the strike is evident in the disruption of official activities at various government offices in Ludhiana, such as the DC Office, sub-registrar offices and PWD. Another resident Ravinder Singh expressed concern over uncertainty about the employees resuming their duties. He said the common man should not bear the brunt of the situation and the government should address the matter seriously.