Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Ludhiana, December 4
The automated driving test centre remained closed on Monday due to an ongoing strike led by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU). As a result, people are compelled to endure hardships as they are unable to complete their tasks.
The main gate of the automated driving test centre near SCD Government College, Ludhiana, remained shut on Monday too, causing inconvenience to visitors. They expressed dissatisfaction, labelling the situation as harassment to the public and urging the government to address the issue seriously. A visitor said: “The notice put on the closed gate indicates that official operations will remain suspended till December 6 due to the strike initiated by ministerial staff. The government must take steps to ensure that the visitors do not encounter any inconvenience.”
The ongoing strike by clerical staff affiliated with the PSMSU has been causing difficulties for the public across various government offices. In Ludhiana, union members had launched the strike on November 14 and later, it had been extended till December 6. Key demands of the union include the reinstatement of the old pension scheme and an increase in the dearness allowance for the employees.
The impact of the strike is evident in the disruption of official activities at various government offices in Ludhiana, such as the DC Office, sub-registrar offices and PWD. Another resident Ravinder Singh expressed concern over uncertainty about the employees resuming their duties. He said the common man should not bear the brunt of the situation and the government should address the matter seriously.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today