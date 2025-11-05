Autopsy conducted after cops assure kin to arrest remaining suspects soon

Following the murder of kabaddi player Tejpal Singh in Jagraon recently, there had been constant tension between the police and his family as the latter had not been giving permission to the police for the post-mortem examination of the victim’s body as some suspects were yet to be arrested by the police. On Tuesday, after several meetings, the family had agreed and gave nod for the post-mortem examination. After which, a board of doctors conducted the autopsy at the Civil Hospital, Jagraon.

The arrested suspects in the case were identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, a resident of Rumi village in Jagraon and Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagana, of Kili Chahal in Moga. The third identified person, Harjobanpreet Singh, alias Kala, brother of Honey, and another unidentified suspect were still at large in the case.

The police assured the family that the third suspect, Kala, would be arrested soon. Tejpal’s cousin, Anmol, said a meeting was held with SSP Ankur Gupta and other officials, led by some prominent people, following which the family agreed for the autopsy.

DSP Jaswinder Singh Dhindsa, who also met the family, said a meeting was held with the kin of the victim. They were assured that that separate teams were already formed

and raids were being conducted to nab the remaining suspects.

Police officials said the family had decided to perform the last rites on Wednesday. The last rites would be performed at a playground in Giddarwindi village because the deceased was a kabaddi player and he used to practice in the ground.

SSP (Ludhiana rural) Ankur Gupta said five teams were conducting raids in the district and outside to apprehend Kala.

Meanwhile Tejpal’s aunt, who had returned from abroad late on Monday evening, also reached his home. She landed at the Amritsar airport around 4 pm from where relatives escorted her to the village. Village resident Mani Garg said the aunt was close to her nephew. On reaching the airport, she became emotional upon seeing people who had come to receive her, as Tejpal often used to pick her up from there.

The kabaddi player was shot dead on October 31 in Jagraon. Enmity of deceased’s friend Parlabh with the assailants became the reason of his murder. The victim had intervened in the fight of Parlabh during which assailants also pounced on Tejpal and shot him dead.