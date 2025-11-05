DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Autopsy conducted after cops assure kin to arrest remaining suspects soon

Autopsy conducted after cops assure kin to arrest remaining suspects soon

Kabaddi Player’s Murder: On Tuesday, after several meetings, family gave nod for post-mortem examination

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tejpal Singh, the victim.
Advertisement

Following the murder of kabaddi player Tejpal Singh in Jagraon recently, there had been constant tension between the police and his family as the latter had not been giving permission to the police for the post-mortem examination of the victim’s body as some suspects were yet to be arrested by the police. On Tuesday, after several meetings, the family had agreed and gave nod for the post-mortem examination. After which, a board of doctors conducted the autopsy at the Civil Hospital, Jagraon.

Advertisement

The arrested suspects in the case were identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, a resident of Rumi village in Jagraon and Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagana, of Kili Chahal in Moga. The third identified person, Harjobanpreet Singh, alias Kala, brother of Honey, and another unidentified suspect were still at large in the case.

Advertisement

The police assured the family that the third suspect, Kala, would be arrested soon. Tejpal’s cousin, Anmol, said a meeting was held with SSP Ankur Gupta and other officials, led by some prominent people, following which the family agreed for the autopsy.

Advertisement

DSP Jaswinder Singh Dhindsa, who also met the family, said a meeting was held with the kin of the victim. They were assured that that separate teams were already formed

and raids were being conducted to nab the remaining suspects.

Advertisement

Police officials said the family had decided to perform the last rites on Wednesday. The last rites would be performed at a playground in Giddarwindi village because the deceased was a kabaddi player and he used to practice in the ground.

SSP (Ludhiana rural) Ankur Gupta said five teams were conducting raids in the district and outside to apprehend Kala.

Meanwhile Tejpal’s aunt, who had returned from abroad late on Monday evening, also reached his home. She landed at the Amritsar airport around 4 pm from where relatives escorted her to the village. Village resident Mani Garg said the aunt was close to her nephew. On reaching the airport, she became emotional upon seeing people who had come to receive her, as Tejpal often used to pick her up from there.

The kabaddi player was shot dead on October 31 in Jagraon. Enmity of deceased’s friend Parlabh with the assailants became the reason of his murder. The victim had intervened in the fight of Parlabh during which assailants also pounced on Tejpal and shot him dead.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts