Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

With September 30 last day to submit property tax returns with 10 per cent rebate, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has appealed residents to pay their tax on time and avail the rebate.

2 lakh residents yet to pay tax MC officials said there were around 2 lakh property owners in the city, who were yet to pay the tax for the current financial year. They can avail 10 per cent rebate by filing the same by September 30.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said steps were being taken to facilitate residents in submitting property tax at suvidha kendras. The residents could also avoid standing in long queues and pay the tax online. The residents can visit the website — mcludhiana.gov.in and pay the same.

The officials said the residents could avail 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year by September 30. No penalty was imposed on payment of tax from October 1 to December 31. The department imposes a 10 per cent penalty on payment of tax from January 1 to March 31. The penalty is increased to 20 per cent and 18 per cent annual interest is also imposed, if the residents fail to pay the tax for the current financial year by March 31.

MC offices to remain open on holidays

Besides working days, the MC suvidha kendras will remain open on September 9 (Saturday), September 16 (Saturday), September 23 (Saturday), September 24 (Sunday) and September 30 (Saturday).