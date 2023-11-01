Average AQI improves at 186

Ludhiana, October 31
The average air quality index (AQI) of Ludhiana today was 186. It was better from yesterday, which was recorded at 250.
While thin layer of smog continue to engulf the city, making visibility low during early morning and late evening hours due to stubble burning by farmers.
People who are asthmatic and suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are having a difficult time.
Meanwhile, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), advocated various in-situ management technologies, including use of surface seeder, super seeder, smart seeder, happy seeder, super SMS on combine, zero till drill, reversible mould board plough, mulcher and cutter for effective paddy residue management.
“The idea of paddy straw decomposer has not gone well with Punjab due to climatic conditions,” he observed while promoting in-field solution to paddy straw which was sustainable environmentally and economically.
Agricultural Engineer from the State Agriculture Department Sardar Jagdish Singh said during the past year, the farmers were equipped with substantial number of machines and this year also, they were getting machines and subsidy for straw management.
“It is essential to motivate the farmers to opt for in-field management technologies rather than going in for off-field solutions,” he said.
