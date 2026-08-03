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Home / Ludhiana / Avleen, Atmik emerge champions in Ludhiana district chess meet

Avleen, Atmik emerge champions in Ludhiana district chess meet

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Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Winners and organisers during the Ludhiana District Chess Championship at BCM Arya School, Lalton Kalan, on Sunday.
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Young chess player Avleen Kaur emerged champion in the U-12 category, while Atmik Tyagi won the below-1700 category and Reet Garcha was adjudged the best female player at the Ludhiana District Chess Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Chess Association at BCM Arya School, Lalton Kalan, on Sunday. Avleen secured the top position after a series of impressive performances, while Bhagat Singh finished runner-up in the U-12 category. In the women’s category, Reet was followed by Nyshitha Kalra and Kashvi Dhand, who secured the second and third positions, respectively.

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In the below-1700 category, Vidya Saggar Mehrotra finished as runner-up, while Sanjeev Kumar Sood secured the third position.

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The position holders were felicitated by office-bearers of the organising association, who congratulated the participants for their competitive performances and encouraged young players to continue striving for excellence in the game. They said such events provide aspiring players with regular exposure and help strengthen the grassroots structure of chess in Ludhiana.

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