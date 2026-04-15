Avon Cycles launches coffee table book

Avon Cycles marked 75 years of its formation on Tuesday and celebrated the milestone with the launch of its coffee table book. The book chronicles the brand’s legacy, achievements and vision for the future.

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The launch event was attended by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora and Ambassador Deepak Vohra, Special Advisor in Africa.

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Company officials said the book is a tribute to every person who contributed to this journey. It captured the company’s evolution, key milestones and the spirit of innovation that defined its story.