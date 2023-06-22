Avon Cycles opens 1st outlet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycles and Mandeep Pahwa, Executive Director, Avon Cycles, inaugurated a showroom of the company in the city. On the occasion, Mandeep said: “After successfully opening Avon Square stores in the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, this is our first exclusive outlet in Punjab. By 2025, we plan to open 100 such exclusive stores. The comprehensive range of Avon offers a good shopping experience to the customer who is looking to buy something from mobility or fitness.” Avon Square is an exclusive retail store of the company that will sell bicycles, electric scooters and e-rickshaws and fitness equipment under one roof.