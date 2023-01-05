Award conferred on PAU student

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

Harshdeep Kaur, student of PhD (Chemistry), Department of Chemistry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred with ‘ISWS Student Travel Grant Award’ by Indian Society of Weed Science for her research in the field of weed science. The award was conferred at the third International Weed Conference held at Anand Agricultural University, Anand, Gujarat.