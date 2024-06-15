Award dedicated to Dr Surjit Patar to be announced on June 16 at PAU

Ludhiana, June 14
An award dedicated to the renowned poet and writer of Punjabi Dr Surjit Patar will be announced on Sunday, June 16, during a function organised by Society for Conservation and Healing of Environment (Soch).
The function will be organised at the gurdwara on Punjab Agricultural University campus.
Apart from this, the book ‘Guru Nanak Bani Vich Kudarat’ written by Dr Balwinder Singh Lakhewali and dedicated to Dr Patar will be released on the occasion.
Tributes will also be paid to Dr Surjit Patar and Dr Manjit Singh Kang, former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, who were the advisors of Soch Sanstha.
