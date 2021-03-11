Award for former PAU scientist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 10

Author and scientist Dr Faqir Chand Shukla has been selected for the prestigious Bal Sahitya Bharti Award by Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan, Lucknow. It is the highest literary award given for children literature by the Uttar Pradesh Government. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2.50 lakh. The award will be presented shortly in Lucknow.

Dr Shukla thanked the Sansthan and Uttar Pradesh government for the award. Dr Shukla further said hat being a scientist his main motive was to spread scientific awareness among the general masses in children particularly through literature.

Earlier, Dr Shukla’s children novel ‘Saahsi Bachhe’ was adjourned as best book of Children Literature by the Punjab Government Language Department, Patiala, in November 2021. He retired from Food Technology Departmemt from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).