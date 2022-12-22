Awareness against drug menace

Tribune News Service

Doraha: A cross-country race was organised by Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School, Doraha, from Raul Bridge to Ajnaud on Wednesday. Students from classes VI to XII participated in the race. The race was organised to create awareness about drug abuse. Students carried banners and placards reading ‘Say no to drugs’. School principle congratulated the students and teachers for their efforts to hold the event.

Christmas celebrations

Ludhiana: Students of Spring Dale Public School celebrated Christmas with pomp and show. There was a festive aura on the campus, with the tiny tots of the Kindergarten section arriving dressed as Santas, fairies, etc. The school organised fun games and dance party on the occasion. The selfie corner was a huge draw at the event. School chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia motivated students do develop a secular ideology and respect all religions. Directors Mandeep Singh Walia and Kamal Preet Kaur and principal Anil Kumar Sharma appreciated the efforts of students and wished everyone a Merry Christmas. OC/