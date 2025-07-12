DT
Home / Ludhiana / Awareness camp for farmers at PAU

Awareness camp for farmers at PAU

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:24 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
A farmer awareness camp was organised by the Department of Zoology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, at Mehna village in Moga district in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Punjab.

In the camp, Dr Tejdeep Kaur Kler, principal ornithologist and head, Department of Zoology, PAU, provided information on the status of birds in the state along with methods used to protect field and horticultural crops from predatory bird damage. She also emphasised on the conservation of useful birds in agricultural ecosystem.

