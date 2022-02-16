Awareness, care can prevent epilepsy: Experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

International Epilepsy Day, observed annually on the second Monday in February, helps to raise epilepsy awareness. This year, International Epilepsy Day was observed on February 14.

Epilepsy is a common disease of the brain and there are over 10 million people having the disease in the country. The people are still reluctant to talk about the disease. With recurrent seizures, epilepsy predisposes a person to frequent injuries, burns and even loss of life.

The day was observed at the DMCH here yesterday.

Dr Gagandeep Singh, professor and head, department of neurology, said though many consider epilepsy to be contagious, one does not get it from any kind of social contact with another person who may have the condition.

Dr Birinder Singh Paul said driving rash, without helmets and after consuming alcohol frequently leads to accidents resulting in head injuries and an epilepsy that was difficult to control with drugs. Dr Monika Singla, associate professor, department of neurology, said with awareness, most persons with epilepsy who take regular medical treatment could lead normal lives, remain employed, get married, have children and be productive members of society. Also, if attention was paid, epilepsy could be prevented. —