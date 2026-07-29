Awareness, counselling sessions across Ludhiana mark World Hepatitis Day

The Health Department organised awareness and counselling sessions at government health institutions across the district to mark World Hepatitis Day.

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During the programmes, people were educated on causes, symptoms and prevention of hepatitis, and its treatment.

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Divulging details, Dr Harinder Sood, acting civil surgeon, said hepatitis is a serious viral disease that affects the liver. He said hepatitis B can be prevented through vaccination, and hepatitis C can be cured with timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment. He appealed to the public to undergo regular screening, adopt a healthy lifestyle and seek immediate medical advice in case any symptoms appear.

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Dr Sood said health education sessions and counselling programmes were organised at the Civil Hospital, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres, Aam Aadmi Clinics and other health institutions to motivate people to protect themselves against hepatitis.

He added that avoiding unsafe injections, accepting only properly screened blood for transfusions, using sterilised needles and medical equipment, not sharing razors and toothbrushes, and getting vaccinated for hepatitis B are essential measures to prevent the disease.

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He added that awareness activities were organised at the block level and people were given tips on hepatitis and encouraged to undergo timely screening and treatment.