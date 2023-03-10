Awareness created on prevention of dengue

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

Teams of the Health Department carried out an awareness drive for the prevention of dengue and chikungunya. The officials said the teams distributed pamphlets and displayed posters at various locations.

Health officials Satinder Singh Sekhon, Manpreet Singh, and Gurpreet Singh said that teams of the anti-larvae scheme of the department carried out an awareness drive in Railway Colony, Subash Nagar, Surjit Nagar, Ashok Nagar Model Town, Sunet, New Shimlapuri, New Deep Nagar, Mustak Ganj, Mandeep Nagar, Partap Nagar, Ram Nagar, New Kartar Nagar, Focal Point areas, etc. They said the teams created awareness on the prevention of vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

Manpreet said, “We have made an appeal to the residents to remove old jali or pads from their coolers and dispose them of properly. The old pads can increase the chances of mosquito breeding. The people have been appealed to observe every Friday as a dry day. The water from coolers, pots, refrigerator drain trays, and containers, etc. should be removed to keep them dry every Friday.”

Dengue viruses are spread to people through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The officials said dengue mosquitoes only breed in clean water. Thus, preventive measures must be taken to avoid breeding of the mosquitoes in stagnant water, officials said.