Awareness drive against single-use plastic at varsity

Mandi Gobindgarh, May 4
The NSS wing of Desh Bhagat University organised an awareness campaign against the use of single-use plastic, along with a cleanliness drive on the institute campus. The Faculty and students of other departments, including social science, pharmacy, agriculture and ayurveda, participated in the drive enthusiastically.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea
Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...
No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks
Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...