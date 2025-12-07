Awareness drive on child marriage

According to guidelines of the Social Security and Women and Child Development Department, Punjab, a specialised campaign for prevention of child marriage kicked off on November 27 and is scheduled for completion on March 8. Under the leadership of the District Child Protection Officer, Rashmi, schoolchildren at Shri Bala Ji Prem Ashram, Khandur village, Rurka village, New Dana Mandi, Model Town and Government High School, Field Ganj, Kheri-Jhemeri were made aware of the issue as part of the campaign.

Rashmi clarified the legal marriageable age for girls and boys as 18 and 21, respectively. She said any family caught marrying underage children would be fined Rs 1 lakh and family members shall face imprisonment for two years. Action would also be taken against other individuals involved in the marriage such as the owners of the marriage palace, tent house, priest, pathi organising the Anand Karaj, printing press, band and decorators. As per instructions of the district administration, any person involved in providing marriage-related services should verify the age of the boy and girl getting married, she added.

Varinder Singh, Ritu Sood, Sanjana Kumari, Kirandeep Kaur and Prabhjot Kaur were among other officials present on the occasion.