Awareness, enforcement key to curbing surge

Ensure public adherence

With the resurgence of Covid-19 cases, it is imperative to ensure public adherence to safety protocols to avert another widespread outbreak. The authorities concerned must achieve equilibrium between enforcement and education. More stringent measures, including obligatory mask mandates, crowd restrictions and sanctions for non-compliance can prove effective in high-risk regions. Nonetheless, enforcement in isolation may result in resistance or fatigue, if not accompanied by transparent communication. Public awareness campaigns are essential to foster enduring behavioural change. The authorities concerned must allocate resources towards establishing unequivocal and uniform communication that underscores the significance of hygiene, vaccination and social distancing. Utilising social media, community leaders can facilitate the dissemination of accurate information and counter misinformation. Ultimately, in areas where voluntary compliance is low, stricter measures may be necessary. While raising public awareness can help ensure long-term compliance, authorities can foster cooperation, reduce fear and prevent the disease from spreading by using empathy in their messaging. Furthermore, it is best to mask up as a precautionary measure.

Novin Christopher

Adopt balanced approach

Ensuring better compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols requires a balanced approach that combines public awareness, community engagement and targeted enforcement. Both strict measures and awareness campaigns play crucial roles, but their effectiveness depends on local context, trust in the authorities concerned and behavioural science principles. There must be a policy of clear, consistent messaging and the health authorities should provide simple, science-based guidelines (eg, mask use, ventilation, testing etc). Local administration must address misinformation and counter myths through trusted community leaders such as doctors, religious figures and influencers. There must be tailored messages for separate groups (young, elderly, rural/urban). Local administration must organise seminars in schools and colleges to make youngsters awareness about the ill effects of the virus. Local administration must appoint teams to check whether orders are being complied to. Citizen must co-operate with the local government to put a curb on the spread of corona virus.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Avoid travelling, restrict mobility

As the country experiences a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, new variants like NB 181, JN 1 and LF 7 are raising concerns and hospitals are witnessing a slow but steady uptick in Covid-19 cases. The most common symptoms in 2025 include mild fever or chills, scratchy or sore throat, nasal congestion or runny nose, headache and general fatigue, body aches, loss of taste and digestive issues. This is not a full-blown wave, therefore, the government is not planning any lockdowns but mask advisories and work-from- home flexibility are being encouraged in high-risk zones. We should restrict mobility, avoid bus, train and air travel as the present JN 1 virus is stated to be more infectious than the previous variants. Self-isolation is necessary if a person tests positive for Covid-19. Wear face mask and maintain physical distance from others in crowded places. Wash hands regularly. Ventilation is important. So, if it is safe, open windows or doors to let fresh air in. Persons with comorbidities and senior citizens must remain extra-vigilant. Vaccination can also play a crucial role in controlling the spread of the emerging variants and preventing hospitalisation. Free testing facilities should be provided.

RS SEMBHI

Sanitise public places regularly

To tackle the rising Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana, a balanced approach combining strict enforcement and public awareness is essential. Health authorities must ensure regular sanitisation of public spaces, strict mask enforcement and crowd control at marketplaces and gatherings. Fines should be imposed for non-compliance, but this alone isn’t enough. The local administration must launch aggressive awareness campaigns in both urban and rural areas, using local languages and relatable messaging. Involving influencers, community leaders and religious figures can increase impact. Schools and colleges should also be used as mediums for spreading accurate information. Free distribution of masks and sanitizers will help ensure safety for all. Regular updates through local media can keep citizens informed and alert. Ultimately, awareness backed by action will build trust and cooperation between the public and the administration, which is key to controlling the spread.

Parmeet Kaur

Impose fines on defaulters

Officials of the local administration must start with issuing warnings and fines before resorting to imposing harsher punishments. Strict enforcement in crowded markets, public transport and events will be more effective than blanket bans. Local government must reward businesses/districts with high adherence to safety norms (eg, “Covid-safe certification”). The local government must involve local leaders, religious figures, teachers and celebrities as they can persuade the public better than police. There must be transparency in reporting the number of active cases and the government must share data and policy to build public trust. The local administration must support vulnerable groups and provide free masks, tests and paid sick leave so people don’t hide their symptoms. The government must adopt strict measures and spread awareness through programmes as these would work better than strict enforcement, which can lead to public resentment, evasion and inequality. The best approach is to spread awareness first and then use enforcement as backup.

Farzana Khan

Adopt Multi-pronged approach

Controlling the surge in Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana requires a dual strategy: firm enforcement of safety protocols and a robust public awareness campaign. The local authorities must mandate mask usage, limit crowding in markets and public spaces and ensure that penalties for violations are consistently applied. Simultaneously, targeted awareness drives—especially in rural and high-risk urban areas—should educate citizens on the importance of vaccination, hygiene and early symptom reporting. Collaborating with community leaders, NGOs and educational institutions can amplify outreach. Technology, such the use of SMS alerts and mobile apps, can help disseminate timely health updates. Policy must also focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring PPE availability. Sustainable results will only come through coordinated governance and informed citizen participation.

Jaspreet Singh

Prioritise public awareness campaigns

To combat the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana, the health authorities and local administration should prioritise public awareness campaigns, emphasising the importance of wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, physical distancing and staying home when unwell. Stricter measures like mandatory mask-wearing in public places, particularly in crowded areas and enhanced vaccination drives can also be enforced. Contact tracing and isolation of infected individuals can help control the spread of the virus. Workplace safety protocols, including risk assessments, employee training and provision of personal protective equipment are also crucial. By combining awareness, stricter measures and workplace safety, Ludhiana can effectively control the spread of Covid-19.

Jaspreet Kaur

Launch community outreach programmes

A few years ago the world faced a deadly challenge that tested not only our patience but also our humanity. Today, Ludhiana once again stands at the edge of that challenge, as recent reports show a concerning rise in Covid-19 cases. It is crucial that health authorities and the local administration respond promptly and wisely. Strict measures must be implemented where cases are high—such as limited gatherings in crowded markets and curfews in sensitive zones. However, more than fear, it is awareness that will bring lasting change. Community outreach through street plays (nukkad nataks), school campaigns and local drives can help people see safety protocols not as rigid rules but as acts of care. Free routine health check-ups should be made available, especially in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited. Most importantly, we must fight misinformation by responsibly sharing verified updates in WhatsApp groups and social platforms. Every small action counts when the goal is to protect lives.

Japleen kaur

Set up free testing booths in city

To control the rising cases of Covid-19 both public awareness and strict measures should be enforced. Health authorities should make sure that people follow general guidelines like wearing mask, using sanitizers and avoiding crowded places. Fines should be imposed on those who disobey these guidelines. Public awareness campaigns should be held to make people aware of how serious the situation would become if ignored. These campaigns should highlight the consequences of carelessness as well as recovery stories. Free Covid-19 testing booths should be set up across the city. If people are well informed they will follow rules more religiously. So, I feel that a balance of strict action and proper awareness can help stop the disease from spreading.

Prabhnoor Kaur

Dispel rumours, misinformation

The rising number of Covid is worrisome as the positivity rate has risen and deaths have been reported. The virus remains highly contagious. The situation is under control at present and we are being told that there is no need to panic. The government needs to constantly monitor the situation across the country. It needs to run awareness and communication campaigns to dispel rumours and misinformation. However, residents must not panic as experts have said the variant has a weak potential of affecting a large population. No lock down is required, business should go on as usual. Nonetheless, the authorities concerned must increase genomic surveillance and review clinical outcomes in confirmed Covid cases to be able to pick up any challenge in the trends in the future. Eligible people should get precautionary or booster doses, avoid gatherings and consume healthy food to boost immunity.

Sukhdev Sharma

Promote vaccination campaigns

With rising cases of Covid-19 in Ludhiana, the health authorities and local administration can ensure better compliance with safety protocols by promoting vaccination campaigns, enforcing mask mandates, implementing social distancing guidelines, enhancing testing and contact tracing and restricting public gatherings. Preventive measures are the current strategy to limit the spread of the disease. Early screening, diagnosis, isolation and treatment are necessary to prevent further spread. Preventive strategies are focused on the isolation of patients and careful infection control, including appropriate measures to be adopted during the diagnosis and the provision of clinical care to an infected patient. The most important strategy for the population to undertake is to frequently wash their hands and use portable hand sanitizer and avoid contact with their face and mouth after interacting with a possibly contaminated environment. Individual should be advised to wash hands diligently, pr actice respiratory hygiene and avoid crowds and close contact with ill individuals.

Jagjit Singh

Provide dedicated helpline number

To control the disease, first of all, the health authorities and local administration should provide proper information about it. They should inform people about the causes of the disease and how people can safeguard themselves from it. They can train people to show them how people they must act when they realise that they are suffering from the disease. They should also teach people about the symptoms of the disease and how to manage these. It is the responsibility of the health authorities and local administration to provide a special helpline number for people to call when they feel they have symptoms of the disease.

Prabhjot Kaur

Spread information through Advertisement

The number of Covid cases is rising every day in Ludhiana. To check it, safety protocols must be issued and advertised in the daily newspapers so that the public is made aware of the symptoms and treatment of the disease and can follow them strictly. The public must be aware of all the different precautions and measures to ensure safety. Also, the public must know the causes, symptoms and remedial measures against the disease. All hospitals in the city must ensure arrangements for both OPD and indoor treatment of patients. The hospitals must ensure the availability of all facilities required to treat the patients. The local health and other authorities concerned must gear up to tackle the disease in time so that it does not spread further. This treatment against the disease must be a free service provided by the hospitals and supported by the local authorities and the patients must not be required to pay for the treatment. These measures must be enforced and public awareness spread to control the disease from further spreading.

Gautam Dev