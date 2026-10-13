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Home / Ludhiana / Awareness programme marks World Mental Health Day at Punjab Agricultural University

Awareness programme marks World Mental Health Day at Punjab Agricultural University

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:53 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Attendees during the event at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Monday.
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An awareness programme to mark World Mental Health Day was held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday.

The event was organised by the Department of Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS), College of Community Science, PAU, in collaboration with the Institutional Task Force on Mental Health (ITF-PAU).

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The programme aimed to sensitise students and faculty members to the vision, objectives, and preamble of ITF-PAU while familiarising them with the mental health support services available at the university.

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The session featured an informative presentation on Tele-MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) by Prachi Bisht, scientist in the HDFS department and member of ITF-PAU. She elaborated on the objectives and functioning of Tele-MANAS, its toll-free helpline, the procedure for accessing support, the role of trained counsellors in providing initial assistance and the referral mechanism for individuals requiring further professional care. Emphasising the importance of seeking timely help, she encouraged students to view mental health support as a positive and essential step towards emotional well-being.

Dr Deepika Vig, Nodal Officer and Convener of ITF-PAU, underscored the significance of institutional interventions in fostering mental health awareness. KS Suri, Director of Students’ Welfare and member of ITF-PAU, highlighted the close relationship between emotional well-being, academic performance, and personal growth. Seema Sharma, Head of the HDFS department, encouraged students to prioritise their mental health alongside academic commitments.

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Additionally, Dr Mohammed Jawed, Head of the Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Physics, interacted with students on the importance of mental health initiatives.

The interactive programme enabled students to engage directly with task force members, ask questions, and gain a clearer understanding of the university’s mental health support mechanisms, reinforcing the need for collective institutional efforts to foster a supportive academic community.

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