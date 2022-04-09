Ayurveda centre robbery cracked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

The city police on Friday cracked a case of robbery that occurred at Ayurveda Yogya Pharmacy, Sahnewal, by arresting five accused, including a woman who was a former employee at the pharmacy. The police seized two cars, fake ID cards of the Enforcement Directorate and Rs 55,000 in cash form them.

The accused have been identified as kingpin Amanpreet Kaur (35) of Rampur village, who was a former employee of Ayurveda Yogya Pharmacy, Kulwinder Singh (44) of Aman Nagar, Amandeep Singh (38) of Kolon village, Malerkotla, Gurdeep Singh (28) of Jodhpur, Barnala, and Davinder Singh (38), a resident of Ashok Nagar, here.

Four other accused, including a dismissed policeman, Navjot Singh, of Balala village, Samrala, are absconding.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had stated an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the accused on the statement of Harbhajan Singh Yogacharaya, who alleged that a gang of miscreants posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had carried out a raid at his centre and decamped with Rs 7 lakh on March 11.

Harbhajan complained that the unidentified persons, including a man wearing police uniform, knocked on the door and introduced themselves as ED officials. The accused claimed that he had hidden unaccounted money at the centre and they wanted to investigate the same.

While leaving the place, they took away cash and a digital video recorder from the centre, he said.

Bhullar said Amanpreet Kaur had hatched a conspiracy with Kulwinder to loot the cash from the ayurveda centre who, along other accused, carried out a robbery at the centre.

He said Harbhajan Singh Yogacharaya had shunted out her sometimes ago from the centre.

The CP said Kulwinder and Amandeep had been facing four criminal cases and Davinder was facing a road rage incident.

He said the police would produce five of them in court and would seek further remand to quiz them further in the case and to know the whereabouts of the other accused.