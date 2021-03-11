AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 16

The Union Ministry of AYUSH organised its 63rd event of the Yoga Mahotsav celebrations at Nehru Rose Garden in the city today.

Yoga Mahotsav celebrations for 100 days

Residents participate in the 63rd event of the Yoga Mahotsav celebrations at Nehru Rose Garden in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

The ministry is celebrating Yoga Mahotsav in 100 cities for 100 days through 100 institutions. It started on March 13 and will conclude on June 21 on the International Day of Yoga.

Various yoga institutions and NGOs of the city, like Everest Yoga Institute, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, Small Ideas Great Ideas, Vivekananda Trust, Ludhiana Photography Club and Punjab Runners, participated in the event with more than 500 volunteers.

The objective of the series and the event in Ludhiana is to give a wider promotion and publicity to various dimensions of yoga and its benefits to maintain good physical, mental and spiritual health.

These 100-day series is dedicated to good health, well-being, and world peace.

Thereafter series of such events will be conducted in other cities of Punjab as well.

Krishan Lal Gutpa of the Patanjali Yoga Samiti along with other professional trainers conducted various ‘asanas’ as per the common yoga protocol and updated the participants on direct benefits of yoga.

Anil Bharti from the Vivekananda Trust highlighted the importance of meditation for good health and invited the participants to experience meditation at Pyramid Meditation Centre, Ludhiana.