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Home / Ludhiana / Ayushman kendras shut as CHOs launch indefinite strike, patients left in lurch

Ayushman kendras shut as CHOs launch indefinite strike, patients left in lurch

Union leaders allege promises made during negotiations not kept

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:38 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Community Health Officers protest outside the Civil Surgeon’s office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Ashwani Dhiman
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Health services across rural areas were severely disrupted in the district on Wednesday as 250 Ayushman Arogya Kendra dispensaries remained closed following the launch of a statewide strike by Community Health Officers (CHOs).

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From the morning, the CHOs staged a protest demonstration outside the Civil Surgeon’s office raising slogans against the state government. They also burnt copies of letters regarding guidelines about benchmark/achievement incentive to the health officers issued by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Department, Chandigarh.

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Union leaders accused the authorities of betrayal and breach of trust, alleging that promises made during several rounds of negotiations had been not kept.

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They said the government had assured the CHOs of a Rs 5,000 increase in the monthly salary. However, a notification issued on July 22 converted the increment into an incentive scheme, tied to performance benchmarks. The union claims these benchmarks were unrealistic and deny CHOs the promised financial benefit.

The matter was escalated further after new guidelines issued on August 4, which imposed additional conditions.

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The protesters symbolically burnt copies of the guidelines during the demonstration, calling them “anti-employee” and designed to weaken the CHOs’ rights.

The union announced a mass protest at the National Health Mission headquarters in Chandigarh on August 10 with thousands of CHOs expected to participate. The leaders warned that if the government continues to renege on its commitments, the agitation would intensify further.

The union leaders stressed that the closure of rural health centres was not due to CHOs’ unwillingness to serve but the government’s “false promises, betrayal, and anti-worker policies”. They said the inconvenience caused to villagers and patients was the sole responsibility of the state government and the Health Department.

Patients visiting the clinics had to return without consultation as the CHOs were on strike.

“My daughter had fever but on reaching the clinic, I found that doctors were on strike,” said Parmimder Kaur.

Another patient said as the doctor was not there at the clinic, he was left with no other option but to visit a private doctor.

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