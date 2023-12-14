Ayushman scheme needs changes to be effective: MP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, has demanded changes in the present system of the Ayushman scheme to make it more effective by enabling the poor to get full benefits.

Raising the issue in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, Arora said from the official numbers of Ayushman scheme, it was found that the average spent on every patient treated under this scheme was around Rs 12,000, which was exceptionally low compared to Rs 5 lakh per family admissible under the scheme.

Citing a reason behind the same, Sanjeev Arora mentioned, in his address, that the main reason behind this low amount is that the patients are not getting critical-care treatment and the major surgical procedures that should be covered under this scheme.

He stated that the patients were forced to move to bigger hospitals to get treatment at their own cost.

Arora pointed out that the patients were forced to get critical treatment at their own cost as very few bigger hospitals having all the facilities were getting themselves empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He requested the Union Government through the Health and Family Welfare Minister, to make compulsory for empanelment for such hospitals, especially those having medical colleges and also institutions taking income tax exemption from the government.

He stated that as of date, the average bed ratio of hospitals empanelled was 48 beds per hospital, which showed that only smaller hospitals, which may not have full facilities to treat critical patients, were covered under the scheme.

He added, “Also, bigger hospitals do not get themselves empanelled as the rates approved under Ayushman scheme are too low.” He opined that if these rates can be increased to an acceptable level, it will help a lot. He urged the government to address the issue at the earliest possible.

Arora, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, had earlier taken up this matter on various other platforms as well. “I want the poor people to be able to get the maximum possible benefit from the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” he asserted.

#Rajya Sabha